FISHGUARD and Goodwick Carnival has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The carnival is usually held on the weekend of the August bank holiday and attracts entries from all over the community as well as large crowds. It also raises funds that the Round Table, which organises the event, distributes to good causes in the area.
"It is with a heavy heart that we are forced to announce the cancellation of this year's Fishguard and Goodwick Carnival due to the current pandemic that still grips the world," said a spokesman for the group.
"After consulting with various groups and local government the event just couldn't take place in the current circumstances.
"Carnival means a great deal to so many which has made this decision an extremely hard one to make, but it is 100 percent the right thing to do."
Fishguard and District Round Table thanked everyone that has supported the carnival over the years and said it looked forward to bringing the carnival back bigger and better than ever when it is safe to do so.
However, the group said it was planning something else for what would have been carnival day, August 29. For more information see the Round Table Fishguard and District Facebook page.