FISHGUARD lifeboat was launched to the rescue of a kayaker who suffered a head injury.
A female kayaker, out on a double kayak, suffered a minor head injury while out paddling with a group on Thursday, August 14.
Fishguard all-weather lifeboat launched at 11am after being requested to attend the incident by the HM Coastguard.
The lifeboat, with a full volunteer crew, quickly arrived on scene between Fishguard Fort and Carreg Tomas.
The kayaker, who had taken a knock to her head, was transferred to the lifeboat which returned the station with her aboard, the crew administered first aid during the journey.
Paramedics and Fishguard coastguard team met the lifeboat and paramedics continued the casualty's treatment.