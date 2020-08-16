TWO people have been arrested in Pembrokeshire in the last four days on suspicion of drug driving.
On Friday, August 14, Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit (RPU) was called to a crash in Pennar.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of class C drugs.
Blood samples were taken and the woman was released under investigation pending the results.
The possession of class C drugs was dealt with by way of an out of court disposal.
In the early hours of Wednesday, August 12, three people were in Crundale on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.
The driver was tested for drugs and arrested for failing a drugswab as well as driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving while uninsured.
The driver and two passengers were released under investigation, pending further enquiries.