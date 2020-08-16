THE FOUNDER of a marine conservation charity is urging the public to give dolphins a wide berth should they return to Fishguard Harbour.
A pod of around 50 common dolphins was spotted in the harbour on Thursday afternoon and stayed foraging in the area for around four hours.
Founder of Sea Trust, Cliff Benson, asked people not to go out in boats and follow the dolphins should they return.
"Common dolphins are not used to such a confined space," said Cliff. "They get confused and if people in boats start following them they could panic and strand, get caught in the fish trap at low tide, or babies could get separated from the pod.
"Please don't go out in boats to see them in the harbour or harbour mouth. Give them a wide berth if you do see them."
Cliff advised boatowners to keep going at a steady speed and in a straight line if the dolphins approached them.
He recommended the red (inner) breakwater, the Old Fort or the viewpoint at Harbour Village as good viewing points should the dolphins return.