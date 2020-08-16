FISHGUARD Sports AFC is holding a mini food festival at Tregroes Park on Saturday, August 22.
The socially distanced festival will take place between 3pm and 8pm and will feature St David's the Brew Box, Handlebar Barista-Brew Bar all the way from Cardiff with their amazing range of and cakes from Fishguard's Cupcake Kitchen.
There will also be street food vendors in attendance including Torth y Tir - Loaf of the Land with delicious sourdough pizza.
The event will feature craft beers, wines (as selected by local wine expert Ali Davies from Lush Wines, Goodwick), DIY cocktail kits, amazing coffee and some great street food.
All food and drink will be available to takeaway, but there will also be some picnic tables and socially-distanced seating.
There will be a chance to win a stunning selection of goodies from all attendees on the day. For more information see Fishguard Sports AFC Facebook page.