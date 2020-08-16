Four new cases of coronavirus have been reported across the Hywel Dda Health Board area today (Sunday).

Three new cases have been reported in Carmarthenshire and one new case in Pembrokeshire, according to figures released by Public Health Wales.

This brings the total number of cases in the three counties to 1,206; 828 cases in Carmarthenshire, 74 in Ceredigion and 304 in Pembrokeshire.

Across Wales 18 new cases were recorded today, bringing the total number of cases to 17,561.

Two new deaths suspected of being related to coronavirus were reported to Public Health Wales today, bringing the total number of Welsh deaths to 1,589.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “The Chief Medical Officer for Wales has paused his advice to shield as the prevalence rate of the coronavirus in our communities has reduced. This means that from today (16 August) people will no longer need to shield.

“Following confirmation by the Welsh Government that the essential travel restriction on public transport will be lifted from tomorrow (Monday, 17 August), we are reminding people of the need to act responsibility when using public transport.

“This includes planning journeys to avoid busy periods if possible, washing or sanitising hands at the start and end of each trip, and wearing face coverings.

“From 22 August, providing conditions remain stable, up to four households will be able to join together to form a single extended household, and a meal following a wedding, civil partnership or funeral will be allowed for up to 30 people indoors providing social distancing can be maintained.

“We welcome the amendments to regulations making it obligatory for hospitality businesses and other settings to collect contact details of customers from next week. This information is essential for Wales’ Test, Trace, Protect strategy for testing the general public and preventing the spread of coronavirus.

“We would remind the general public that as of yesterday (Saturday 16 August) anyone who arrives in Wales from Aruba, France, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands and Turks and Caicos, or who has visited or made a transit stop in any of those countries or territories, will be required to isolate for 14 days. Advice on travelling abroad, including the latest information on quarantine requirements on returning home, can be found on the FCO website.

"Anyone with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 infection - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of smell or taste (anosmia) - must self-isolate and seek an urgent test.

"Confirmed cases must isolate for 10 days, with members of their household isolating for 14 days until the risk of passing on further infection has gone. Combined, these simple but effective actions will ensure the virus does not spread.

“Contact tracing continues as part of the Welsh Government’s Test, Trace, Protect strategy. Anyone who has a positive Coronavirus test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

“Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with.

“If you are asked to self-isolate, you should do so to prevent further spread of the virus.”