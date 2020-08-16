BritBox have announced which new TV shows are heading to the streaming service this August.

A wide variety of programming will launching on the platform throughout the month, including an exclusive collection of vintage science-fiction, a raft of documentaries, reality programming and acclaimed drama.

What is BritBox?

BritBox is a digital video subscription service created by the BBC and ITV.

The service brings the very best in past, present and future British programming and award-winning content to viewers all in one place for £5.99 per month in HD.

British TV boxsets from All 4 and British films from Film 4 will launch on the service in 2020.

The service also includes high quality factual and entertainment content from Channel 5 plus original British comedies from Comedy Central UK.

BritBox is available online, mobile, tablet, connected TVs and streaming devices including Fire TV, Apple TV & Chromecast. Content on BritBox can be downloaded and viewed offline where rights allow.

What's on this month?

Here's a round-up of the shows that have recently arrived on BritBox, and the ones coming up this month.

AUGUST 6: Enid

An illuminating and surprising drama telling the story of arguably the most popular children’s storyteller of all, Enid Blyton.

It reveals how Blyton became the writer who would capture more youthful imaginations than anyone else, following her career from ambitions, driven and as yet unpublished young woman to household name and moral guardian.

The drama stars Helena Bonham Carter and Matthew Macfadyen.

AUGUST 6: Have I Got News For You - Season 58

Recent season of the long-running, topical news quiz with team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

AUGUST 6: The Stand Up Sketch Show Seasons 1&2

A variety comedy show packed with stand-up routines from some of the nation's most loved comedians.

AUGUST 6: Trevor McDonald Collection

A selection of acclaimed documentaries hosted by Sir Trevor McDonald including Babes in the Wood (2019), Britain’s Greatest National Treasures (2019), Invitation to a Royal Wedding (2018), Victoria’s Palace (2019) and Death Row (2018).

AUGUST 13: Made in Chelsea Seasons 12-16

A further four seasons of the popular reality series.

AUGUST 20: Ghosts (2019)

A comedy series about a young couple who inherit a grand country house, only to find it is both falling apart and teaming with the ghosts of former inhabitants. Starring Lolly Adefope, Jim Howick and Charlotte Richie.

AUGUST 20: The Prisoner (1967)

All 17 episodes of the television drama created by and starring Patrick McGoohan.

A former British secret agent is abducted and held captive in a strange coastal village while those who captured him try to discover the truth of why he suddenly resigned from his position.

AUGUST 20: Sapphire & Steel (1979)

The complete collection featuring all six seasons and 34 episodes from the 1980s sci-fi series starring Joanna Lumley and David McCallum as Sapphire and Steel, the mysterious agents charged with protecting the universe from the malevolent forces of time with their uncanny powers. Created by P.J. Hammond.

AUGUST 20: Space 1999 (1975)

Every episode of Gerry Anderson's popular science fiction series. Commander Koenig (Martin Landau) and the crew of Moonbase Alpha face various alien threats as they attempt to return to Earth.

AUGUST 20: Thunderbirds (1965)

The initial ten episode collection is being expanded and will now feature all 32 episodes of Gerry Anderson's cult Supermarionation series.

AUGUST 20: Thunderbirds: 1965 (2015)

Made available to the public at large for the very first time; Thunderbirds 1965 consists of three brand new episodes of Thunderbirds that were created to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary, using all the classic techniques.

The episodes were based on three original 1960s voice recordings, and sets, puppets, and models matching the originals were created by hand to bring the episodes to life. The series premiered at the BFI in August 2016.

AUGUST 20: Captain Scarlet & The Mysterons (1967)

All 32 episodes of Gerry Anderson's cult Supermarionation series chronicling Captain Scarlet's battle to save Earth from a Mysteron invasion.

AUGUST 20: UFO (1970)

All 26 episodes of the British sci-fi series set in 1980 as Earth is being invaded by aliens fleeing their dying planet and seeking human organs to extend their lifespan.

Specialist task force SHADO (Supreme Headquarters Alien Defence Organisation), headed by Commander Edward Straker (Ed Bishop), must defend Earth against these mysterious hostile creatures while containing knowledge of them to avoid widespread panic.

AUGUST 20: Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased) (1969)

The complete episodes of Randall And Hopkirk (Deceased) starring Mike Pratt as Jeff Randall, Kenneth Cope as his ghostly partner Marty Hopkirk and Annette Andre as Marty's widow Jean.

AUGUST 27: The Masked Singer

Part guessing game and part singing show, this spectacular series sees 12 famous faces compete to pull off the best performance, with their identity elaborately and imaginatively concealed, thanks to an expert team of talented costume designers.

AUGUST 27: Quacks

A sitcom following the progress of four young medical pioneers in the daring and wild days of Victorian medicine.

Starring Rory Kinnear, Mathew Baynton, Tom Basden, Lydia Leonard and Rupert Everett.