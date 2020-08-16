McDonald's has made a number of changes to its Eat Out to Help Out menu.

As millions across the country take advantage of the government's month-long scheme by dining in at their favourite restaurants between Mondays and Wednesdays, the fast-food chain have revealed that their limited menu has been expanded.

What will return to the menu - and when?

The company have confirmed that six items will return to branches nationwide from Thursday, Augst 13.

They include:

Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese

Chicken Legend - returning with all 3 flavours; Cool Mayo, Spicy and BBQ

Apple Pie

Toffee Latte

Millionaire’s Donut

Carrot Sticks

McDonald's say the Apple Pie and Chicken Legend range have been among the most frequently requested ‘missing items’ from the menu.

Whilst the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, which proved incredibly popular in August 2019, returns for the long-haul and benefits from the Government’s VAT reduction, available for £4.29.

What meals are under 400/600 calories?

Carrot sticks also make a welcome return to the menu and enable customers to have a lunchtime treat for under £2 and under 600 calories – a Crispy Chicken Sweet Chilli Chicken Wrap, Carrot Sticks and a Diet Coke, all form part of these bundles – and with the Wrap of the Day promotion, stacked with the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out Scheme.

Coffee and a sweet treat:

As the Apple Pie returns to the menu in the UK and Ireland, it will be joined by the popular Millionaire’s Donut and Toffee Latte.

With the government’s Eat Out to Help Out Scheme, choosing to sit down and have a coffee break in over 1,200 restaurants will see customers enjoy a McCafé black coffee and a donut for less than £1.30.

FULL PRICE LIST: Here's the McDonald's menu following the VAT price cuts:

Big Mac - £1.69

Bacon Cheese Burger - £0.99

Bacon Mayo Chicken - £0.69

Double Cheese Burger - £0.79

Quarter Pounder - £1.69

Vegetable Deluxe - £1.69

Filet-O-Fish - £1.69

Cheese Burger - £0.49

McChicken Sandwich - £1.69

Hamburger - £0.44

Mayo Chicken - £0.49

20 Chicken Nuggets - £2.39

9 Chicken Nuggets - £1.89

5 Chicken Selects - £2.39

Veggie Dippers - £1.69

3 Chicken Selects - £1.84

6 Chicken Nuggets - £1.69

Mozzarella Dippers Share-box - £2.54

Mozzarella Dippers - £0.94

Dips - £0.10

Happy Meal - £1.49

Large Fries - £0.74

Medium Fries - £0.59

Small Fries - £0.49

Mini McFlurry - £0.39

McFlurry - £0.49

Milkshake - £0.94

Large Milkshake - £1.04

The no sugar drinks will cost:

Small - £0.45

Medium - £0.49

Large - £0.69

The sugar taxed drinks will cost:

Small - £0.48

Medium - £0.55

Large - £0.76

Tropicana - £0.69

Water - £0.64

Robinsons Fruit Shoot - £0.49

Milk - £0.44

Flat White - £0.74

Latte - £0.74

Cappuccino - £0.74

Black Coffee - £0.49

White Coffee - £0.49

Single Espresso - £0.39

Double Espresso - £0.49

Hot Chocolate - £0.49

PG Tips Tea - £0.49

For more information, visit mcdonalds.co.uk.