A designated ‘minder’ was shocked when Class A drugs were discovered in his jeans.

George Oliver Jones, Taff Street, Treherbert, Mid Glamorgan, pleaded guilty to Class A possession when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 11.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Jones was searched when police were called to a Tenby hotel for an unrelated matter on February 8.

A wrap was found in his front small coin pocket and another in the rear pocket of his jeans. Tests revealed that both were found to contain a total amount of 0.27grams of cocaine.

Jones, 26, stated he believed the drug was ketamine, and said he was shocked to be in possession of two bags rather than one.

Mr Prichard-Jones added: “He said he had not consumed any of it. He said he vaguely remembered purchasing it.”

Anthony O’Connell, defending, said Jones had cooperated fully with the police.

Had been out with friends to watch the end of the Six Nations, and the group had acquired the drugs between them.

“He was in the position of minder for the group, and would have consumed some of the drugs himself for recreational purposes.”

Magistrates fined Jones £400 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.