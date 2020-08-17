A Hakin man gained six points on his licence when he failed to check his insurance details.
Andrew McGungle, of Glebelands, Hakin, pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without third-party insurance when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 11.
The court heard that McGungle, 50, was found to be driving a Volkswagen Passat without third-party insurance when stopped by police on Captain James Hill, Milford Haven on April 30.
Jonathan Webb, defending, said McGungle believed his insurance policy would run for a further 12 months when he transferred it to his new vehicle in October. However, it only continued until February.
McGungle was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge.
Six penalty points were added to his licence.
Comments are closed on this article.