A Hakin man gained six points on his licence when he failed to check his insurance details.

Andrew McGungle, of Glebelands, Hakin, pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without third-party insurance when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 11.

The court heard that McGungle, 50, was found to be driving a Volkswagen Passat without third-party insurance when stopped by police on Captain James Hill, Milford Haven on April 30.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said McGungle believed his insurance policy would run for a further 12 months when he transferred it to his new vehicle in October. However, it only continued until February.

McGungle was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

Six penalty points were added to his licence.