MORE than 3.7million pieces of personal protection equipment (PPE) have been handed out to care teams in Pembrokeshire by a support team from the county council.

The authority's Provider Supply Hub (PSH) has been working tirelessly seven days a week supporting county care teams throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has also handled over 1,000 incoming calls and continues to make 200 pro-active calls a week.

Set up at the start of the pandemic, the hub provides Pembrokeshire care homes, domiciliary care and supported living with a range of assistance.

The aim is to keep care providers, those who work for them and those who rely on them as safe as possible.

It has been a busy but emotional and rewarding few months for the hub, which has been led by social care commissioning staff with support from colleagues redeployed from other council services.

As well as supplying and distributing PPE, the hub has also arranged testing of people who use care and support services and the staff who deliver them, and other forms of assistance.

The pro-active calls made to care providers check how staff are, enquire if any additional support is needed and reassure that the hub continues to be available as and when they may require support.

The hub's commissioning manager, Joy James, said: “I would like to say how proud I am, of everyone who has been part of the PSH - it has been a privilege to be part of the team.

“Quickly pulled together at the end of March, the PSH has been at the end of the phone or email, every day and on-call at weekends, to ensure that when our providers needed us we were there to offer that support or to seek out the right advice or response for them.

“The last few months have been both tiring and emotional for all, but everyone has pulled together because they wanted to be there for our providers who were working under extremely tough circumstances to care and keep those they care for, safe.”

The hub team’s work was praised in feedback received from the Responsible Individual of a nursing and residential home in the north of the county.

They said: “We are writing to express our gratitude for the support that the local authority has given over the last few turbulent months.

“It was very evident when looking at media reports over the pandemic period that there was a lot of negativity towards various local authorities from care home owners and managers. However, I feel that it is very important that we highlight that this was not our experience at all.

“It is really unbearable to think about how the situation could have been should we have been in a different area of the country.

“We are now preparing for the winter months but take comfort that with the ongoing support we have received from your team that we have a fighting chance to tackle any further crisis.”

The hub works closely with other services such as public protection, social work teams, Hywel Dda University Health Board and the new Test, Trace and Protect team.

The hub will continue to operate through the autumn and winter to ensure that providers have support as and when they need it.

Pictured left to right are Provider Supply Hub staff members Sally Clewes, James Keating, Rhianne Hancock, Shona Probert and Emma Anderson.