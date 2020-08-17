Pembroke Dock may be the latest town in Pembrokeshire to get a drive-thru coffee shop if plans submitted to the county council are approved.

The plans, submitted on behalf of the EG Group – a British retail group - proposes the demolition of the Former School House on London Road, Pembroke Dock, which would be replaced with a drive-thru coffee shop.

EG Group’s proposals do not name who will fill the space, simply saying it will be “occupied by a national retailer” which has been tailored to their “specific requirements”.

The application says EG Group currently operates more than 75 Starbucks restaurants, 50 Burger Kings, 153 Subways and 104 Greggs bakeries.

Around 20-30 jobs will be created, according to the proposal, with the “overwhelming majority” being locally sourced.

The application said: “The unit will comprise 246 square metres in terms of its area. It will include a drive-thru lane accessible off the internal road which services the existing shopping mall to the west.

“An outside seating area will be provided to the east of the unit.”

The application also includes plans for 33 car parking spaces and 24-hour operating hours.

The plan describes the space a “long-term vacant unit” which was used as a development centre before its disposal by the council over five years ago.

Due to its location, the application says the new store would not draw trade away from the town centre and “would not be in conflict with existing facilities with the retail centres.”

Haverfordwest and Milford Haven have both had drive-thru Costas built in recent years.

The full application is available on the council's planning portal, application reference 20/0320/PA.

Comment on the application is open until September 8.