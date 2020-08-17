A BOATLOAD of mice has landed in Solva, providing a fun free trail around the village for locals and visitors to take part in.

The project was initiated by Solva Care and organised by volunteers residents Chris and Ellie Sherwin. It follows a similar successful idea in Aberporth.

The Solva mice, so the story goes, escaped from being chased around Aberporth and made their way around the coast to Solva on the Big Cheese sailing boat.

By cover of night they moored in the harbour and have come ashore. Some have gone up the hill to upper Solva, others have stayed in lower Solva and members of he public need to find their hiding places.

"The trail was taken from a fun idea untaken by artist Peter Taylor in Aberporth during the lockdown," said Chris.

"Our thought was to bring this to Solva and turn it into a community participation activity so that anybody could create their very own mouse which would then be linked into a trail.

"The thought behind this was to provide a fun activity which could be undertaken safely at all times.

"We had imagined 20 or so mice would link together and form such a trail but residents, families and businesses have engaged with our mice to create more than 40 locations to find mice taking part in all kinds of activities."

Maps to find the Solva Mice are available from Bay View Stores and Window on Wales and the trail will stay open until the end of September.

The idea has been very well received in the village.

"People have enjoyed doing it," said Chris. "The idea was to move people up and down the village and do to do a bit of exploring

"I think people have enjoyed creating the mice as much as they have doing the trail itself."