FISHGUARD and Goodwick Greening group has been working its magic again. This time on West Street car park and the verge opposite.
Dr Bob's veg plot, established by Dr Bob Grimshaw, a former GP at Fishguard Surgery, is located in the car park near the surgery. It is currently cropping courgettes and marrows that members of the public can help themselves to.
The verge opposite the carpark was also transformed and tidied up.
Julia Moffett thanked the greening volunteers for their hard work. She also appealed for any fruit bushes that could go in the veg plot and asked people to seed bomb the verge with any seeds that like dry stony ground.