A Narberth gardener has received three packets of mysterious seeds in the post after ordering some sweet pea seed from Amazon.

Retired schoolteacher, Maggie Dash, ordered the seeds at the beginning of lockdown when she realised she would be spending more time in her garden.

"I had not realised that they would be coming from China," said Maggie "I hadn't checked the country of origin and thought that my £1.98 sweet pea seeds would be from this country.

The seeds arrived after three months but a fellow gardener said that they were not sweet peas and Maggie didn't plant them.

Since then she has received a further two packets of seeds from China in the post, the last one a fortnight ago, none of which she ordered.

The customs form on the envelope has said that the parcels contained earrings.

Earlier this month there were widespread reports of thousands of people around the world receiving mysterious 'seed packages' with unknown contents.

Thousands of shipments of seeds are said to have arrived at homes in New Zealand, the US, Canada and Europe, with 100 cases reported in the UK.

The origin of the seeds is unknown, and this has sparked biosecurity fears.

International investigations have been launched in order to uncover the source of the seeds, as well as to determine the reason they've been posted.

In the UK, the Animal and Plant Health Agency (Apha) of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs urged people not to plant the seeds but to report them to Apha on PlantHealth.Info@apha.gov.uk.

An Apha spokesperson said:

"Biosecurity is of vital importance and we have robust checks in place to protect our plants and wildlife, including for online plant sales.

"We are currently investigating packages of seeds marked as 'ear studs' sent to people in the UK. Anyone who has received such seeds should not plant them and instead report them to us."

Theories on why the seeds are being sent include that they are collateral in a so-called 'brushing scam'.

A brushing scam occurs when people are sent items unsolicited by online sellers to generate a transaction and thus support fake reviews to boost their business or product.

However, some officials fear that the seeds could be an invasive species, such as Japanese knotweed, intended to introduce disease, pathogens or otherwise compromise national security.

Maggie has now reported her mysterious seeds to Apha and has been told not to plant them and to post them to the agency.

"I suppose the moral of the story is to always check the country of origin," said Maggie. "We learn from our experiences."