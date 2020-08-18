THE chance to own a share in a community wind turbine in Pembrokeshire is coming soon.

It follows the start of the operation of the Prouts Park turbine project being developed by

Community Energy Pembrokeshire (CEG).

The company was formed from PLANED's Community Action Planning process in 2013 to deliver renewable energy projects and has been given a £1.475m capital loan by the Development Bank of Wales to enable the turbine's construction.

The Prouts Park turbine, in the south Pembrokeshire community of East Williamston, was given planning permission in September 2016 and began operation in March 2020.

It is is expected to generate 900kw of renewable energy.

The electricity produced by the turbine is being supplied into the local area electrical distribution network rather than being sent into the high voltage national grid.

Sustainable development specialist Peter Davies - previously Welsh Government’s commissioner for sustainable futures - is the chairman of CEP.

Having secured a 1.68p/KWh feed in tariff rate from the UK Government, CEP will share any surplus income after operational costs with community groups that support energy conservation and renewable energy projects.

Mr Davies said: “As is often the case with renewable energy schemes, this project has taken some time to come to fruition but it has now been made possible with the much-needed funding from the Development Bank of Wales and the support provided by the Welsh Government Energy Service.

“Our purpose is focussed on making sure that the community can benefit from the project, resulting in a much wider social impact.

"We’ll be reinvesting any surpluses in installations or activities that increase sustainability, reduce fuel poverty, reduce energy consumption, generate renewable energy, or otherwise contribute to climate change mitigation or adaptation. This may include amenity enhancements such as tree planting and biodiversity work.”

Nicola Griffith of the Development Bank of Wales added: “Welsh Government are clear with their ambition to create a sustainable, low carbon economy for Wales.

"Renewable energy is an integral part of the government's longer-term aim of reducing CO2 emissions and it is therefore important that we all do what we can to help to increase the amount of renewable energy deployed in Wales and diversify our energy supply.

“However, funding can often be a barrier for renewable projects, hence the importance of our investment in Prouts Park wind turbine.

"This project will generate much needed renewable energy and have social impact by contributing to a stronger local economy, reduced fuel poverty and climate.”

To register for information on the community share offer, visit communityenergypembrokeshire.org