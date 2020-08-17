A Haverfordwest man has been ordered to pay £199 after police spotted a bag of cannabis at his home.
Dean Kevin Rowlands, of Barn Court, pleaded guilty to Class B drug possession when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 11.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were at Rowlands’ home for an unrelated matter on July 10 when they noticed a bag of 4.6 grams of cannabis on the table.
Rowlands, 30, admitted in interview that he ‘smoked a bit of weed’, and said it was for his own personal use.
Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “It was on the table in front of him. He complied and admitted it straight away.”
He added: “Things are going well for him at the moment, despite this hiccup, he is on the right path.”
Magistrates fined Rowlands £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.
