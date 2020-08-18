A lockdown volunteer was found in possession of drugs and dust with an estimated street value of £114.
Brian Warren Kerley, of Clos Yr Helyg, Crymych, pleaded guilty to possession of 11.4 grams of cannabis when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, August 17.
Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £114 were discovered when police executed a search warrant in Newport on June 18.
Jonathan Webb, defending, said Kerley, 27, had accepted the offence at the first opportunity.
“It was cannabis and tobacco mixed together, it was predominately dust, so of a low value.”
He added that he had moved to the area for a ‘fresh start’, and had been helping the local community during lockdown by joining a team of volunteers.
Magistrates fined Kerley £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.
The chairman of the bench said: “We note that you have been assisting with the community and hope that you will continue with that.”
