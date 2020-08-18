A Pembrokeshire charity the unites veterans and the community through art has been shortlisted for a Welsh Veterans award.
The VC Gallery has been shortlisted in the health and wellbeing category.
Last year the gallery’s founder, Barry John, took home several awards at the event.
The announcement of potential award success comes on the heels of another busy week for The VC Gallery.
August 19 will see The VC Gallery’s online creative writing and art workshops continue to pull in participants.
Art tutor, Nina Camplin said: “This week I will be showing you how to paint a beach scene from the coast of Pembrokeshire.”
You can watch the live demonstration on Facebook at 12.30pm and join the Zoom tutorial at 2pm, but book early as spaces are limited.
Creative writing tutor, James Silbers, will also be interviewing young Pembrokeshire rappers, to talk about the local scene and what inspires them.
James Silbers added: “In this week’s online session, we’ll be interviewing a couple of young Pembrokeshire rappers, Young Lone and Oli Guerrero, on the VC Gallery Facebook Live Page at 11am to talk about the rap scene is Pembrokeshire, what they get inspired to write about and their music.
Visit thevcgallery.com or facebook.com/TheVCGallery/ for more information.
James Silbers will also deliver a Creative Writing Zoom session around Holidays and Beaches on Thursday, August 20 at noon via Zoom.