FOUR people have been reported in the space of 24 hours for driving their cars without insurance.
On Monday (Aug 17), Pembrokeshire RPU said on Twitter that they had stopped vehicles in Penycwm and Llanteg.
Officers reported them for not having any insurance and made sure that new insurance policies were taken out.
Police also conducted a stop check in the Milford Haven area and found a third driver without insurance.
The driver believed he was a named driver on the insurance policy but officers discovered that he wasn’t.
Overnight, police stopped a man in Clunderwen who also had no insurance while checks also showed that his driving licence had been revoked.