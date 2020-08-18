ITV's Good Morning Britain (GMB) is getting a brand new stand-in presenter this week.

Alex Beresford may not have sat behind the newsdesk to host the show before, but he should be a familiar face for longtime GMB fans, having presented the weather on the show since 2014.

Beresford announced his upcoming co-hosting duties through social media, taking to Instagram to share a number of humorous videos.

In the clips, Beresford can be seen sitting behind the GMB desk, before a voice over booms, “Live from the television centre in London, this is Good Morning Britain with Alex Beresford."

The powerful delivery catches the unwitting presenter off guard, who turns to the camera in a surprised fashion as the words “new presenter incoming” flash up on screen.

Who is Alex Beresford?

Alex Beresford on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

Beresford's speciality is weather presenting. The 39-year-old's meteorological career took off in 2005 when he joined ITV's regional news programme, The West Tonight.

He has been with the GMB team from the beginning, and even delivered forecasts on Daybreak, the predecessor to the popular morning show.

If regional news and early morning magazine shows aren't your bag, you may have seen Beresford elsewhere.

The presenter competed on the 2018 series of Dancing on Ice, appeared on The Chase: Celebrity Special, and even took on the physically challenging game show, Ninja Warrior UK.

The Bristolian has also presented The World's Weirdest Weather and Britain's Most Extreme Weather for Channel 4.

Where is Piers Morgan?

Piers Morgan has been away from the GMB studio enjoying a summer break, and the divisive presenter had initially been holidaying in France.

Those plans were cut short following the Government's recent reinstating of mandatory self-isolation procedures for travellers returning from the country to the UK.

Morgan confirmed he had reentered the UK ahead of the rule change, cheekily describing him and his sons as "quarantine dodgers” on Instagram.

Morgan will continue to see out the rest of his break closer to home, and ITV has confirmed that fellow GMB presenter Sean Fletcher will also be covering during August.