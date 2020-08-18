Protestors came together to demand an end to systemic racism, calling for justice for two black teenagers who drowned in the UK last year.

Stand Up to Racism West Wales returned to Picton Fields on Sunday, August 16, to take the knee and hear talks from two national campaigns.

Hilary Brown and her granddaughter Cheyenne spoke about the tragic death of 13-year-old Christopher Kapessa in Mountain Ash and their campaign for justice.

South Wales Police and the Crown Prosecution service have been accused of institutional racism for their refusal to prosecute a suspect over Mr Kapessa’s death.

Shahed Ali from the Justice 4 Shukri Abdi campaign had to drop out at the last minute, but a statement was read out on her behalf.

Shukri Abdi drowned while out with a group of children at the River Irwell in Bury, Greater Manchester, in June 2019.

Manchester mayor, Andy Burnham, has called for an investigation into the circumstances that lead to her death as well as the public bodies involved, after her mother claimed she had been extensively bullied at school.

Ms Brown said it did not matter where the child lived in the UK, she would fight for justice

“Until this child has justice there will be no peace. We will demand justice for our children.

“No justice. No peace.”

Speaking to the Western Telegraph, Ms Brown, a lawyer from Cardiff, said it was import to hold events like these to get the message out.

“It’s vitally important,” she said. “Because so many people don’t know the story. The support is out there when we tell people what has happened.”

Cheyenne, Ms Brown’s 12-year-old granddaughter, spoke to the crowd about her experiences of racism and hoped that her involvement would encourage more young people to take an interest.

“I’m happy that people get to hear my voice - not a lot of children have the courage to speak up, but I have the courage to speak up on their behalf,” she said.

Ms Brown agreed, saying that protests should be safe spaces for people of all ages to be able to talk and share.

“It should be a safe space because the children are the activists and politicians of the future.”