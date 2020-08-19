RNLI lifeguards are warning the public not to enter the sea at Freshwater West today (Wednesday, August 19) until story weather subsides.
Lifeguards have said that due to the forecasted adverse weather it is highly likely Freshwater West will be under a red flag from some point today until Saturday. The red flag means it is dangerous to bathe or swim and you should not go in the water.
Pembrokeshire, along with much of the west coast of Britain, is under a yellow weather warning for strong winds today and tomorrow.
This is due to a combination of storm force winds, large waves and strong currents from an ex-tropical storm passing close to the UK.
"Lifeguards will remain on duty to offer advice but if your intentions are to enter the water we may point you in the direction of an alternative lifeguarded beach or to simply ask you to avoid the beach altogether on that day," said a spokesperson.
"Seas around the UK and Ireland are dangerously unpredictable and while it might look inviting and fun it simply won't be the case.
"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Fresh when the conditions subside on the weekend."
