Pembrokeshire, along with most of the west coast of Britain, has been issued with a yellow weather warning for the next two days, Wednesday, August 19 and Thursday, August 20.

The warning is for strong wind with gusts forecast at up to 49 miles per hour tomorrow (Thursday) and building to 43 miles per hour by the end of today (Wednesday).

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely with bus and train services likely to be affected.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible and it is likely that coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray or large waves.

There may be some damage to trees with debris on the roads possible.

Drivers are recommended to choose main roads, where they are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches and debris.

Gusts of wind can unsettle vehicles – drivers are advised to grip steering wheels firmly with both hands. This is particularly important when planning to overtake.

They should also keep an eye out for gaps between trees, buildings or bridges over a river or railway – these are some of the places you are more likely to be exposed to side winds. Ensure to maintain enough room either side of your vehicle so you can account for it being blown sideways.

Drives re urged to give vulnerable road users including cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians more room than usual. They are more likely to be blown around by side winds – always keep a safe distance.