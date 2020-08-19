HAVERFORDWEST Airport is flying high, having partially re-opened to visiting pilots following the coronavirus lockdown.

Recreational flights from visiting pilots are now welcome at the airport from Monday to Friday, between 9.15 am and 4.30 pm (local time). It is not yet open at the weekend.

PPR (Prior Permission Required) is essential before travelling to the airport due to the travel restrictions currently in place.

Visiting pilots are asked to ensure they are aware of any travel restrictions in place and also of the requirements/restrictions if travelling from outside of the Common Travel Area.

Hand sanitising stations are located in the entrances to the tower, terminal and all of the hangars, with priority passing areas in place to ensure the safety of users.

"All users are kindly asked to follwo notices on display and to ensure that two metre social distancing is observed while onsite," said a spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council, which runs the airport.

"Toilet facilities are available during licenced hours. However, the café is not yet open.

"Upon landing, the preferred method of payment is by card over the phone. However, payment via card machine or by cash can be arranged with the tower.

"The Haverfordwest Airport team can be contacted on 01437 765283 and is happy to help with queries. "