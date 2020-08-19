There's good news for furniture fans as Paul Sartori has opened a new shop in north Pembrokeshire selling upcycled and pre-loved pieces.

The new store enhances the charity's partnership with Norman Industries, a sheltered factory which employs 28 people with a range of disabilities and provides training in carpentry, joinery and woodworking.

Items of furniture are given a new lease of life by Norman Industries' upcycling team, while others can be bought in their original condition.

The store also sells a limited range of bric a brac and kitchenware.

"This store is a new concept in retail for Paul Sartori by selling mostly furniture upcycled by Norman Industries who we have gone into partnership with," said store manager Deborah.

"Some of the donated furniture did not meet trading standards. By upcycling it we are keeping it out of landfill which is having a positive effect on the environment."

The new store, which opened as lockdown eased is fully Covid compliant, with a one-way system, two metre distancing prompts and hand sanitiser stations. All staff and volunteers wear appropriate PPE for their own safety. It is currently open form Monday to Friday, from 9am until 4pm and customer parking is available at the front of the store.

Deborah also appealed for volunteers to help staff the new store

"Volunteers are the lifeblood of our organisation," she said. "We greatly appreciate their efforts, time and dedication. If you have an interest in upcycling and recycling and a few hours to spare, please get in touch."

The store is currently unable to accept donations. Donated items can be accepted at the Paul Sartori store in Fishguard (and the smaller Letterston store when it re-opens).

For more information on either Paul Sartori shops or Norman Industries, visit their Facebook pages.