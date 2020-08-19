PENDINE AFC have raised £4,141 for Hywel Dda NHS staff with their Road to Euros challenge.
Team members originally planned to run and cycle 10,000 miles between them in 32 days. This would cover the distance from their ground around all the 12 host cities of the UEFA Euros over the period the tournament should have been played.
But after they smashed that target in just 18 days, they decided to keep going for the whole 32 days – and travelled 16,252 miles in total.
The club more than doubled their original fundraising target of £2,020, with some of the players notching up more than 1,000 miles each.
Player secretary Julian Blewitt, 32, said: “We wanted to do our bit to help the local NHS staff who are doing so much in this pandemic.”
He added that the players are thrilled to have raised so much money and said they wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone for the donations.