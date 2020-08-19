A VOLUNTEER described as the ‘backbone’ of Span Arts is to retire after over 30 years of service to the organisation.

Maggie Moss will leave ‘a wonderful legacy for the arts in Pembrokeshire', said Span Arts this week.

Maggie has decided to step down from her trustee role for the charity, which has seen her involved in events ranging from the legendary Narberth Children’s Festival to the Big Plant Sales of recent years.

A Span spokesperson said: “Maggie has been the backbone of Span Arts, bringing her diligent, committed and caring influence to the arts charity.

“Over the years, she has ensured that a high quality and diverse range of music, theatre, comedy and voice events, alongside arts and wellbeing projects, is available to all in Pembrokeshire.

“Many of the memorable Span Arts events such as the Narberth A’Cappella Voice Festival, the Big Plant Sale, plus the amazing array of world music and jazz, had Maggie as their dedicated advocate and willing volunteer.

“Maggie was part of an enthusiastic group who ran the Narberth Children Festivals in the 90s, as well as supporting the programme at the Queens Hall, Narberth.

“She was instrumental in the formation of Span Arts as an independent charity in 2001 and active in the fundraising to buy the current Span building in Narberth.

“Maggie’s role in championing the arts contributed to the regeneration of Narberth, which is now a vibrant and thriving town.

“Not only this, Maggie volunteered in the box office at most Span Arts events, hosted musicians and comedians with warm and welcoming hospitality and was the treasurer for many years.

“Span Arts would like to thank Maggie, on behalf of everyone who has enjoyed a brilliant music event or piece of theatre for her generous overall contribution to the arts in Pembrokeshire over the past 30 years.”