Victoria Walters walked 125km in 25 days and raised a fantastic £820 to say thank you to Hywel Dda NHS staff.
Victoria, of St Florence averaged 5km a day, going out for her daily exercise around her home area and then topping up the miles on a treadmill in the garage.
She was cheered on by mum and dad Phil and Denise, and by her 31-year-old sister Hannah Thomas.
Victoria, who is 25, and is an actress with Hijinx theatre company, said she wanted to do her bit because she is so proud of the NHS and key workers.
She said: “I’m very grateful to everyone who donated and supported me on my challenge. I am very proud and enjoyed the experience.
“And I would like to say a huge thank you to the NHS.”