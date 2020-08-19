IT MAY be the middle of the summer holidays but planning for a safe return to school for all Pembrokeshire pupils continues at pace.

Schools are looking forward to pupils returning with doors being re-opened from Tuesday, 1st September onwards.

Each school will have its own arrangements in place - building on the valuable experience of four weeks of safe opening in July - so it is important to keep up to date with the latest information.

Parents and guardians are asked to check their child's school website, parent mail or social media regularly for details.

Pembrokeshire County Council will also be providing updates.

The return to school next month will mean a change in free school meals arrangements.

Throughout the Covid-19 period and over the summer, free school meals payments have been made directly to bank accounts.

For learners who are leaving school, free school meal payments will cease on Monday, 31st August.

Payments via bank transfer for all other learners will be made up until Friday, September 11.

After this date all free school meals will be provided on site in school settings.

Cllr Guy Woodham, Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for education and lifelong learning, said:

"Teachers and all school staff are very much looking forward to welcoming pupils back after the summer.

"A lot of hard work is going on behind the scenes to make the return to school as safe and as smooth as possible, albeit with some adjustments.

"All schools and Pembrokeshire County Council will be providing further information over the coming weeks so please keep an eye out for updates."

A separate update on school transport arrangements ahead of the new term is also planned shortly.