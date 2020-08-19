AN event which attracts October crowds to Saundersfoot will not be taking place this year.

The village's Big Bang Weekend - which combines the festivities of bonfire night and Hallowe'en - has been called off because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The weekend is organised by Saundersfoot Chamber for Tourism, who announced their decision today (Wednesday).

In a post on Visit Saundersfoot, the organisation said: "We are sorry to announce that due to the current government restrictions banning large gatherings, the Saundersfoot Chamber for Tourism have made the decision to postpone the Big Bang Weekend for this year.

"Due to take place in October, the firework displays attract a high attendance along with the popular Trick or Treat Trail, the Bat Trail and Pumpkin Competition.

"The organising for this weekend takes place many months prior to the event and it was felt due to the uncertainties allowing large events to go ahead, the Saundersfoot Chamber for Tourism had no choice but to postpone planning for this year.

"Any new or changes to events will be announced on the Visit Saundersfoot website and Visit Saundersfoot social media.

"However, the village and our fabulous beaches will still be very much open and we hope you will continue to come and support our local shops and hospitality outlets who have been working hard to make Saundersfoot a safe and great place to visit."