THE Wesley Methodist Chapel on High Street in Neyland could be turned into a house.
A planning application has been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council for the change of use of the chapel to a single dwelling with a garage.
The chapel was closed in 2012, having first opened in July 1878.
For 134 years it played an important part of the religious and social life of Neyland. Generations of residents went through its Sunday school or performed at various anniversaries.
The Town's Mayor, councillor Simon Hancock, said: "I was present at the last service in July 2012 when the chapel closed. A very sad event indeed."
The application has come from Mr Edward Jenkins and is due for determination on September 17.
