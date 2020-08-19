FISHGUARD'S Point young people's centre will be able to keep providing its vital drop-in service after a £99,000 grant from BBC Children in Need.

The funding is allocated over three years and will provide the drop-in service for young people in Fishguard, Goodwick and the surrounding areas. The drop in is open five days a week. It offers healthy, balanced meals for only 25p after school each day and a range of adventure activities.

The drop in provides young people with access to safe spaces, increases their confidence and broadens their horizons through trips and experiences.

" We are absolutely delighted to receive another three years of funding from BBC Children in Need," said Point's drop in manager, Kate-Marie Mitchell.

"This funding will enable us to keep our project running and provide a safe space and a vast range of activities for the fabulous young people we work with"

Perys Worth, chair of Point's trustees added:

"The drop in is our 'rasison d'etre'. It is open five days a week and somebody is available to the young people every day of the week.

"We are unique facility in north Pembrokeshire, open to everybody from age 10 to 25 years.

"It's really exciting news exciting for Fishguard that we can keep this going as we have done for so many years.

"It gives us confidence that we are doing good work that they can support us year after year."