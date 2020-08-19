A Haverfordwest man has denied driving a Ford Transit dangerously.
Keith Christopher Simon Lovell, of Heol Derwen, Merlins Bridge, pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, August 17.
It is alleged that Lovell, 52, drove a Ford Transit dangerously on the A477 at Hayston Hill, Johnston, on May 27.
Magistrates accepted jurisdiction to hear the case, but Lovell elected to stand trial at crown court.
He was released on unconditional bail until his next hearing at Swansea Crown Court on September 18.
