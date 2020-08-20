A Durham man is accused of driving while disqualified and without insurance in Haverfordwest.
Michael Richard Willas, of Swallow Close, Esh Winning, is alleged to have driven a Land Rover Discovery on the A40 Haverfordwest while disqualified from driving on March 11.
Willas, 51, also faces a charge of driving without third-party insurance on the same date.
He did not attend his hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, August 17, and the bench agreed to adjourn the case until September 8.
