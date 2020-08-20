The lack of a Pembrokeshire County Show has left a huge hole in the county’s calendar.

We couldn’t let the date go unmarked so here is a flavour of what we would have been doing if weren’t living through a worldwide pandemic and the county show had gone ahead as usual this week.

It is Wales’ largest three-day agricultural show and celebrated its 60th anniversary at its present location, Pembrokeshire County Showground in Haverfordwest, last year.

Crowds of 100,000 visitors are not unusual at an event that showcases the county’s finest animals, food and drink and hundreds of trade stands, as the countryside and town come together to celebrate the best Pembrokeshire has to offer.

The show is a momentous occasion for organisers, Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society and there have been a whole host of VIP visitors including royalty, politicians and other celebrities across the years.

It can’t be disputed that the animals are the stars of the show - whether it’s champion bulls or rabbits in the Fur and Feather tent, there is something to appeal to everyone.

But it’s not all about livestock - there are impressive displays of farm machinery to see and every year there’s at least one spectacle to attract the crowds to the main ring - last year was the amazing Imps motorcycling display team, who mesmerised the crowds with a breathtaking display of discipline and skill, and the Scarlets who showcased their rugby skills and launched their kit for 2019-20 with a special unveiling that included a striking alternative Pembrokeshire jersey as part of the region’s Three Counties, Three Years strategy.

Another highlight is Ladies Day bringing a colourful array of glitz and glamour to the showground.

Added to that there’s world-class showjumping, dog agility, inter-hunt relay, horticultural, arts and craft section, poultry show, agricultural machinery and classic car displays, YFC area and lively music stages ensuring there was something for all the family.

For the Western Telegraph team the show is a major event - we’re looking forward to getting back to covering it again next year.