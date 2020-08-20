For Ben Mathias-Milsom, a September in Somerset awaits.

The Neyland youngster, already a vital member of the Glamorgan ground staff, has been recruited by the County Championship Division 1 side to help prepare pitches for their T20 Blast campaign.

Fixtures at Taunton include games against Glamorgan, ironically, Birmingham Bears, Worcestershire Rapids, Gloucestershire and Northampton Steelbacks.

It is another big step forward in the career of the 19-year-old, who says he’s looking forward to the challenge of preparing a new venue.

“Scott Hawkins, the head groundsman at Somerset, needed help for September and contacted Glamorgan who agreed to send me there for the T20 campaign,” he explained to Telegraph Sport.

“It will be a great experience and will help me both with my current job and future career. Taunton is a ground I’ve never been to so I’m looking forward to it.”

Mathias-Milsom started working on cricket fields up at Neyland Athletic Club when aged just 12, regularly going round on the mower to cut the outfield. From there he broadened his horizons and went to Tenby Golf Club for a summer, and then worked on the course at Milford Golf Club for two years.

In the meantime he continued to help out at Neyland CC, a club he still plays for when available, and then after being recommended by Rick Walton was offered a role at Sophia Gardens.

He will join up with Somerset on August 27th and work there through to the start of October before returning to Cardiff, and has further ambitions in mind for 2021.

“My ambition for next year is to be involved in the Ashes series in Australia,” he said.

“Glamorgan will hopefully be involved in an exchange programme that will see deployed at one of the test grounds.

“But for now I’m looking forward to working at Somerset and I just want to keep enjoying my dream.”