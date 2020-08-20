The Premier League fixtures for the 2020/21 season have been revealed.
Kick-offs for each match will be at 3pm for Saturdays and Bank Holidays unless stated otherwise.
The fixtures are also subject to change.
Here's the full schedule.
Postponed matches
- Burnley v Man Utd
- Man City v Aston Villa
Saturday, September 12, 2020
- Crystal Palace v Southampton
- Fulham v Arsenal
- Liverpool v Leeds Utd
- Spurs v Everton
- West Brom v Leicester City
- West Ham v Newcastle Utd
Monday, September 14, 2020
- 20:00 Brighton v Chelsea
- 20:00 Sheffield Utd v Wolves
Saturday, September 19, 2020
- Arsenal v West Ham
- Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd
- Chelsea v Liverpool
- Everton v West Brom
- Leeds Utd v Fulham
- Leicester City v Burnley
- Man Utd v Crystal Palace
- Newcastle Utd v Brighton
- Southampton v Spurs
- Wolves v Man City
Saturday, September 26, 2020
- Brighton v Man Utd
- Burnley v Southampton
- Crystal Palace v Everton
- Fulham v Aston Villa
- Liverpool v Arsenal
- Man City v Leicester City
- Sheffield Utd v Leeds Utd
- Spurs v Newcastle Utd
- West Brom v Chelsea
- West Ham v Wolves
Saturday, October 3, 2020
- Arsenal v Sheffield Utd
- Aston Villa v Liverpool
- Chelsea v Crystal Palace
- Everton v Brighton
- Leeds Utd v Man City
- Leicester City v West Ham
- Man Utd v Spurs
- Newcastle Utd v Burnley
- Southampton v West Brom
- Wolves v Fulham
Saturday, October 17, 2020
- Chelsea v Southampton
- Crystal Palace v Brighton
- Everton v Liverpool
- Leeds Utd v Wolves
- Leicester City v Aston Villa
- Man City v Arsenal
- Newcastle Utd v Man Utd
- Sheffield Utd v Fulham
- Spurs v West Ham
- West Brom v Burnley
Saturday, October 24, 2020
- Arsenal v Leicester City
- Aston Villa v Leeds Utd
- Brighton v West Brom
- Burnley v Spurs
- Fulham v Crystal Palace
- Liverpool v Sheffield Utd
- Man Utd v Chelsea
- Southampton v Everton
- West Ham v Man City
- Wolves v Newcastle Utd
Saturday, October 31, 2020
- Aston Villa v Southampton
- Burnley v Chelsea
- Fulham v West Brom
- Leeds Utd v Leicester City
- Liverpool v West Ham
- Man Utd v Arsenal
- Newcastle Utd v Everton
- Sheffield Utd v Man City
- Spurs v Brighton
- Wolves v Crystal Palace
Saturday, November 7, 2020
- Arsenal v Aston Villa
- Brighton v Burnley
- Chelsea v Sheffield Utd
- Crystal Palace v Leeds Utd
- Everton v Man Utd
- Leicester City v Wolves
- Man City v Liverpool
- Southampton v Newcastle Utd
- West Brom v Spurs
- West Ham v Fulham
Saturday, November 21, 2020
- Aston Villa v Brighton
- Burnley v Crystal Palace
- Fulham v Everton
- Leeds Utd v Arsenal
- Liverpool v Leicester City
- Man Utd v West Brom
- Newcastle Utd v Chelsea
- Sheffield Utd v West Ham
- Spurs v Man City
- Wolves v Southampton
Saturday, November 28, 2020
- Arsenal v Wolves
- Brighton v Liverpool
- Chelsea v Spurs
- Crystal Palace v Newcastle Utd
- Everton v Leeds Utd
- Leicester City v Fulham
- Man City v Burnley
- Southampton v Man Utd
- West Brom v Sheffield Utd
- West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday, December 5, 2020
- Aston Villa v Newcastle Utd
- Brighton v Southampton
- Burnley v Everton
- Chelsea v Leeds Utd
- Liverpool v Wolves
- Man City v Fulham
- Sheffield Utd v Leicester City
- Spurs v Arsenal
- West Brom v Crystal Palace
- West Ham v Man Utd
Saturday, December 12, 2020
- Arsenal v Burnley
- Crystal Palace v Spurs
- Everton v Chelsea
- Fulham v Liverpool
- Leeds Utd v West Ham
- Leicester City v Brighton
- Man Utd v Man City
- Newcastle Utd v West Brom
- Southampton v Sheffield Utd
- Wolves v Aston Villa
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
- 19:45 Arsenal v Southampton
- 19:45 Aston Villa v Burnley
- 19:45 Fulham v Brighton
- 19:45 Leeds Utd v Newcastle Utd
- 19:45 Leicester City v Everton
- 19:45 Sheffield Utd v Man Utd
- 19:45 West Ham v Crystal Palace
- 19:45 Wolves v Chelsea
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
- 20:00 Liverpool v Spurs
- 20:00 Man City v West Brom
Saturday, December 19, 2020
- Brighton v Sheffield Utd
- Burnley v Wolves
- Chelsea v West Ham
- Crystal Palace v Liverpool
- Everton v Arsenal
- Man Utd v Leeds Utd
- Newcastle Utd v Fulham
- Southampton v Man City
- Spurs v Leicester City
- West Brom v Aston Villa
Saturday, December 26, 2020
- Arsenal v Chelsea
- Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
- Fulham v Southampton
- Leeds Utd v Burnley
- Leicester City v Man Utd
- Liverpool v West Brom
- Man City v Newcastle Utd
- Sheffield Utd v Everton
- West Ham v Brighton
- Wolves v Spurs
Monday, December 28, 2020
- Brighton v Arsenal
- Burnley v Sheffield Utd
- Chelsea v Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace v Leicester City
- Everton v Man City
- Man Utd v Wolves
- Newcastle Utd v Liverpool
- Southampton v West Ham
- Spurs v Fulham
- West Brom v Leeds Utd
Saturday, January 2, 2021
- Brighton v Wolves
- Burnley v Fulham
- Chelsea v Man City
- Crystal Palace v Sheffield Utd
- Everton v West Ham
- Man Utd v Aston Villa
- Newcastle Utd v Leicester City
- Southampton v Liverpool
- Spurs v Leeds Utd
- West Brom v Arsenal
Tuesday, January 12, 2021*
- 19:45 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
- 19:45 Aston Villa v Spurs
- 19:45 Fulham v Man Utd
- 19:45 Leeds Utd v Southampton
- 19:45 Leicester City v Chelsea
- 19:45 Sheffield Utd v Newcastle Utd
- 19:45 West Ham v West Brom
- 19:45 Wolves v Everton
Wednesday, January 13, 2021*
- 20:00 Liverpool v Burnley
- 20:00 Man City v Brighton
*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to January 12-13 will be played across January 12-13 and 20, 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.
Saturday, January 16, 2021
- Arsenal v Newcastle Utd
- Aston Villa v Everton
- Fulham v Chelsea
- Leeds Utd v Brighton
- Leicester City v Southampton
- Liverpool v Man Utd
- Man City v Crystal Palace
- Sheffield Utd v Spurs
- West Ham v Burnley
- Wolves v West Brom
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
- 19:45 Brighton v Fulham
- 19:45 Burnley v Aston Villa
- 19:45 Everton v Leicester City
- 20:00 Man Utd v Sheffield Utd
- 20:00 West Brom v Man City
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
- 19:45 Chelsea v Wolves
- 19:45 Newcastle Utd v Leeds Utd
- 19:45 Southampton v Arsenal
- 19:45 Spurs v Liverpool
- 20:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham
Saturday, January 30, 2021
- Arsenal v Man Utd
- Brighton v Spurs
- Chelsea v Burnley
- Crystal Palace v Wolves
- Everton v Newcastle Utd
- Leicester City v Leeds Utd
- Man City v Sheffield Utd
- Southampton v Aston Villa
- West Brom v Fulham
- West Ham v Liverpool
Tuesday, February 2, 2021
- 19:45 Aston Villa v West Ham
- 19:45 Burnley v Man City
- 19:45 Fulham v Leicester City
- 19:45 Leeds Utd v Everton
- 19:45 Sheffield Utd v West Brom
- 19:45 Wolves v Arsenal
- 20:00 Man Utd v Southampton
Wednesday, February 3, 2021
- 19:45 Newcastle Utd v Crystal Palace
- 19:45 Spurs v Chelsea
- 20:00 Liverpool v Brighton
Saturday, February 6, 2021
- Aston Villa v Arsenal
- Burnley v Brighton
- Fulham v West Ham
- Leeds Utd v Crystal Palace
- Liverpool v Man City
- Man Utd v Everton
- Newcastle Utd v Southampton
- Sheffield Utd v Chelsea
- Spurs v West Brom
- Wolves v Leicester City
Saturday, February 13, 2021
- Arsenal v Leeds Utd
- Brighton v Aston Villa
- Chelsea v Newcastle Utd
- Crystal Palace v Burnley
- Everton v Fulham
- Leicester City v Liverpool
- Man City v Spurs
- Southampton v Wolves
- West Brom v Man Utd
- West Ham v Sheffield Utd
Saturday, February 20, 2021
- Arsenal v Man City
- Aston Villa v Leicester City
- Brighton v Crystal Palace
- Burnley v West Brom
- Fulham v Sheffield Utd
- Liverpool v Everton
- Man Utd v Newcastle Utd
- Southampton v Chelsea
- West Ham v Spurs
- Wolves v Leeds Utd
Saturday, February 27, 2021
- Chelsea v Man Utd
- Crystal Palace v Fulham
- Everton v Southampton
- Leeds Utd v Aston Villa
- Leicester City v Arsenal
- Man City v West Ham
- Newcastle Utd v Wolves
- Sheffield Utd v Liverpool
- Spurs v Burnley
- West Brom v Brighton
Saturday, March 6, 2021
- Aston Villa v Wolves
- Brighton v Leicester City
- Burnley v Arsenal
- Chelsea v Everton
- Liverpool v Fulham
- Man City v Man Utd
- Sheffield Utd v Southampton
- Spurs v Crystal Palace
- West Brom v Newcastle Utd
- West Ham v Leeds Utd
Saturday, March 13, 2021
- Arsenal v Spurs
- Crystal Palace v West Brom
- Everton v Burnley
- Fulham v Man City
- Leeds Utd v Chelsea
- Leicester City v Sheffield Utd
- Man Utd v West Ham
- Newcastle Utd v Aston Villa
- Southampton v Brighton
- Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Brighton v Newcastle Utd
- Burnley v Leicester City
- Crystal Palace v Man Utd
- Fulham v Leeds Utd
- Liverpool v Chelsea
- Man City v Wolves
- Sheffield Utd v Aston Villa
- Spurs v Southampton
- West Brom v Everton
- West Ham v Arsenal
Saturday, April 3, 2021
- Arsenal v Liverpool
- Aston Villa v Fulham
- Chelsea v West Brom
- Everton v Crystal Palace
- Leeds Utd v Sheffield Utd
- Leicester City v Man City
- Man Utd v Brighton
- Newcastle Utd v Spurs
- Southampton v Burnley
- Wolves v West Ham
Saturday, April 10, 2021
- Brighton v Everton
- Burnley v Newcastle Utd
- Crystal Palace v Chelsea
- Fulham v Wolves
- Liverpool v Aston Villa
- Man City v Leeds Utd
- Sheffield Utd v Arsenal
- Spurs v Man Utd
- West Brom v Southampton
- West Ham v Leicester City
Saturday, April 17, 2021
- Arsenal v Fulham
- Aston Villa v Man City
- Chelsea v Brighton
- Everton v Spurs
- Leeds Utd v Liverpool
- Leicester City v West Brom
- Man Utd v Burnley
- Newcastle Utd v West Ham
- Southampton v Crystal Palace
- Wolves v Sheffield United
Saturday, April 24, 2021
- Arsenal v Everton
- Aston Villa v West Brom
- Fulham v Spurs
- Leeds Utd v Man Utd
- Leicester City v Crystal Palace
- Liverpool v Newcastle Utd
- Man City v Southampton
- Sheffield Utd v Brighton
- West Ham v Chelsea
- Wolves v Burnley
Saturday, May 1, 2021
- Brighton v Leeds Utd
- Burnley v West Ham
- Chelsea v Fulham
- Crystal Palace v Man City
- Everton v Aston Villa
- Man Utd v Liverpool
- Newcastle Utd v Arsenal
- Southampton v Leicester City
- Spurs v Sheffield Utd
- West Brom v Wolves
Saturday, May 8, 2021
- Arsenal v West Brom
- Aston Villa v Man Utd
- Fulham v Burnley
- Leeds Utd v Spurs
- Leicester City v Newcastle Utd
- Liverpool v Southampton
- Man City v Chelsea
- Sheffield Utd v Crystal Palace
- West Ham v Everton
- Wolves v Brighton
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
- 19:45 Brighton v West Ham
- 19:45 Burnley v Leeds Utd
- 19:45 Everton v Sheffield Utd
- 20:00 Man Utd v Leicester City
- 20:00 West Brom v Liverpool
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
- 19:45 Chelsea v Arsenal
- 19:45 Newcastle Utd v Man City
- 19:45 Southampton v Fulham
- 19:45 Spurs v Wolves
- 20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Saturday, May 15, 2021
- Brighton v Man City
- Burnley v Liverpool
- Chelsea v Leicester City
- Crystal Palace v Arsenal
- Everton v Wolves
- Man Utd v Fulham
- Newcastle Utd v Sheffield Utd
- Southampton v Leeds Utd
- Spurs v Aston Villa
- West Brom v West Ham
Sunday, May 23, 2021
- 16:00 Arsenal v Brighton
- 16:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
- 16:00 Fulham v Newcastle Utd
- 16:00 Leeds Utd v West Brom
- 16:00 Leicester City v Spurs
- 16:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
- 16:00 Man City v Everton
- 16:00 Sheffield Utd v Burnley
- 16:00 West Ham v Southampton
- 16:00 Wolves v Man Utd
Don't forget, all of the details above are subject to change. For more information, visit: https://www.premierleague.com.
