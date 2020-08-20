The Premier League fixtures for the 2020/21 season have been revealed.

Kick-offs for each match will be at 3pm for Saturdays and Bank Holidays unless stated otherwise.

The fixtures are also subject to change.

Here's the full schedule.

Postponed matches

  • Burnley v Man Utd
  • Man City v Aston Villa

Saturday, September 12, 2020

  • Crystal Palace v Southampton
  • Fulham v Arsenal
  • Liverpool v Leeds Utd
  • Spurs v Everton
  • West Brom v Leicester City
  • West Ham v Newcastle Utd

Monday, September 14, 2020

  • 20:00 Brighton v Chelsea
  • 20:00 Sheffield Utd v Wolves

Saturday, September 19, 2020

  • Arsenal v West Ham
  • Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd
  • Chelsea v Liverpool
  • Everton v West Brom
  • Leeds Utd v Fulham
  • Leicester City v Burnley
  • Man Utd v Crystal Palace
  • Newcastle Utd v Brighton
  • Southampton v Spurs
  • Wolves v Man City

Saturday, September 26, 2020

  • Brighton v Man Utd
  • Burnley v Southampton
  • Crystal Palace v Everton
  • Fulham v Aston Villa
  • Liverpool v Arsenal
  • Man City v Leicester City
  • Sheffield Utd v Leeds Utd
  • Spurs v Newcastle Utd
  • West Brom v Chelsea
  • West Ham v Wolves

Saturday, October 3, 2020

  • Arsenal v Sheffield Utd
  • Aston Villa v Liverpool
  • Chelsea v Crystal Palace
  • Everton v Brighton
  • Leeds Utd v Man City
  • Leicester City v West Ham
  • Man Utd v Spurs
  • Newcastle Utd v Burnley
  • Southampton v West Brom
  • Wolves v Fulham

Saturday, October 17, 2020

  • Chelsea v Southampton
  • Crystal Palace v Brighton
  • Everton v Liverpool
  • Leeds Utd v Wolves
  • Leicester City v Aston Villa
  • Man City v Arsenal
  • Newcastle Utd v Man Utd
  • Sheffield Utd v Fulham
  • Spurs v West Ham
  • West Brom v Burnley

Saturday, October 24, 2020

  • Arsenal v Leicester City
  • Aston Villa v Leeds Utd
  • Brighton v West Brom
  • Burnley v Spurs
  • Fulham v Crystal Palace
  • Liverpool v Sheffield Utd
  • Man Utd v Chelsea
  • Southampton v Everton
  • West Ham v Man City
  • Wolves v Newcastle Utd

Saturday, October 31, 2020

  • Aston Villa v Southampton
  • Burnley v Chelsea
  • Fulham v West Brom
  • Leeds Utd v Leicester City
  • Liverpool v West Ham
  • Man Utd v Arsenal
  • Newcastle Utd v Everton
  • Sheffield Utd v Man City
  • Spurs v Brighton
  • Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday, November 7, 2020

  • Arsenal v Aston Villa
  • Brighton v Burnley
  • Chelsea v Sheffield Utd
  • Crystal Palace v Leeds Utd
  • Everton v Man Utd
  • Leicester City v Wolves
  • Man City v Liverpool
  • Southampton v Newcastle Utd
  • West Brom v Spurs
  • West Ham v Fulham

Saturday, November 21, 2020

  • Aston Villa v Brighton
  • Burnley v Crystal Palace
  • Fulham v Everton
  • Leeds Utd v Arsenal
  • Liverpool v Leicester City
  • Man Utd v West Brom
  • Newcastle Utd v Chelsea
  • Sheffield Utd v West Ham
  • Spurs v Man City
  • Wolves v Southampton

Saturday, November 28, 2020

  • Arsenal v Wolves
  • Brighton v Liverpool
  • Chelsea v Spurs
  • Crystal Palace v Newcastle Utd
  • Everton v Leeds Utd
  • Leicester City v Fulham
  • Man City v Burnley
  • Southampton v Man Utd
  • West Brom v Sheffield Utd
  • West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday, December 5, 2020

  • Aston Villa v Newcastle Utd
  • Brighton v Southampton
  • Burnley v Everton
  • Chelsea v Leeds Utd
  • Liverpool v Wolves
  • Man City v Fulham
  • Sheffield Utd v Leicester City
  • Spurs v Arsenal
  • West Brom v Crystal Palace
  • West Ham v Man Utd

Saturday, December 12, 2020

  • Arsenal v Burnley
  • Crystal Palace v Spurs
  • Everton v Chelsea
  • Fulham v Liverpool
  • Leeds Utd v West Ham
  • Leicester City v Brighton
  • Man Utd v Man City
  • Newcastle Utd v West Brom
  • Southampton v Sheffield Utd
  • Wolves v Aston Villa

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

  • 19:45 Arsenal v Southampton
  • 19:45 Aston Villa v Burnley
  • 19:45 Fulham v Brighton
  • 19:45 Leeds Utd v Newcastle Utd
  • 19:45 Leicester City v Everton
  • 19:45 Sheffield Utd v Man Utd
  • 19:45 West Ham v Crystal Palace
  • 19:45 Wolves v Chelsea

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

  • 20:00 Liverpool v Spurs
  • 20:00 Man City v West Brom

Saturday, December 19, 2020

  • Brighton v Sheffield Utd
  • Burnley v Wolves
  • Chelsea v West Ham
  • Crystal Palace v Liverpool
  • Everton v Arsenal
  • Man Utd v Leeds Utd
  • Newcastle Utd v Fulham
  • Southampton v Man City
  • Spurs v Leicester City
  • West Brom v Aston Villa

Saturday, December 26, 2020

  • Arsenal v Chelsea
  • Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
  • Fulham v Southampton
  • Leeds Utd v Burnley
  • Leicester City v Man Utd
  • Liverpool v West Brom
  • Man City v Newcastle Utd
  • Sheffield Utd v Everton
  • West Ham v Brighton
  • Wolves v Spurs

Monday, December 28, 2020

  • Brighton v Arsenal
  • Burnley v Sheffield Utd
  • Chelsea v Aston Villa
  • Crystal Palace v Leicester City
  • Everton v Man City
  • Man Utd v Wolves
  • Newcastle Utd v Liverpool
  • Southampton v West Ham
  • Spurs v Fulham
  • West Brom v Leeds Utd

Saturday, January 2, 2021

  • Brighton v Wolves
  • Burnley v Fulham
  • Chelsea v Man City
  • Crystal Palace v Sheffield Utd
  • Everton v West Ham
  • Man Utd v Aston Villa
  • Newcastle Utd v Leicester City
  • Southampton v Liverpool
  • Spurs v Leeds Utd
  • West Brom v Arsenal

Tuesday, January 12, 2021*

  • 19:45 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
  • 19:45 Aston Villa v Spurs
  • 19:45 Fulham v Man Utd
  • 19:45 Leeds Utd v Southampton
  • 19:45 Leicester City v Chelsea
  • 19:45 Sheffield Utd v Newcastle Utd
  • 19:45 West Ham v West Brom
  • 19:45 Wolves v Everton

Wednesday, January 13, 2021*

  • 20:00 Liverpool v Burnley
  • 20:00 Man City v Brighton

*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to January 12-13 will be played across January 12-13 and 20, 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.

Saturday, January 16, 2021

  • Arsenal v Newcastle Utd
  • Aston Villa v Everton
  • Fulham v Chelsea
  • Leeds Utd v Brighton
  • Leicester City v Southampton
  • Liverpool v Man Utd
  • Man City v Crystal Palace
  • Sheffield Utd v Spurs
  • West Ham v Burnley
  • Wolves v West Brom 

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

  • 19:45 Brighton v Fulham
  • 19:45 Burnley v Aston Villa
  • 19:45 Everton v Leicester City
  • 20:00 Man Utd v Sheffield Utd
  • 20:00 West Brom v Man City

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

  • 19:45 Chelsea v Wolves
  • 19:45 Newcastle Utd v Leeds Utd
  • 19:45 Southampton v Arsenal
  • 19:45 Spurs v Liverpool
  • 20:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham

Saturday, January 30, 2021

  • Arsenal v Man Utd
  • Brighton v Spurs
  • Chelsea v Burnley
  • Crystal Palace v Wolves
  • Everton v Newcastle Utd
  • Leicester City v Leeds Utd
  • Man City v Sheffield Utd
  • Southampton v Aston Villa
  • West Brom v Fulham
  • West Ham v Liverpool

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

  • 19:45 Aston Villa v West Ham
  • 19:45 Burnley v Man City
  • 19:45 Fulham v Leicester City
  • 19:45 Leeds Utd v Everton
  • 19:45 Sheffield Utd v West Brom
  • 19:45 Wolves v Arsenal
  • 20:00 Man Utd v Southampton

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

  • 19:45 Newcastle Utd v Crystal Palace
  • 19:45 Spurs v Chelsea
  • 20:00 Liverpool v Brighton

Saturday, February 6, 2021

  • Aston Villa v Arsenal
  • Burnley v Brighton
  • Fulham v West Ham
  • Leeds Utd v Crystal Palace
  • Liverpool v Man City
  • Man Utd v Everton
  • Newcastle Utd v Southampton
  • Sheffield Utd v Chelsea
  • Spurs v West Brom
  • Wolves v Leicester City

Saturday, February 13, 2021

  • Arsenal v Leeds Utd
  • Brighton v Aston Villa
  • Chelsea v Newcastle Utd
  • Crystal Palace v Burnley
  • Everton v Fulham
  • Leicester City v Liverpool
  • Man City v Spurs
  • Southampton v Wolves
  • West Brom v Man Utd
  • West Ham v Sheffield Utd

Saturday, February 20, 2021

  • Arsenal v Man City
  • Aston Villa v Leicester City
  • Brighton v Crystal Palace
  • Burnley v West Brom
  • Fulham v Sheffield Utd
  • Liverpool v Everton
  • Man Utd v Newcastle Utd
  • Southampton v Chelsea
  • West Ham v Spurs
  • Wolves v Leeds Utd

Saturday, February 27, 2021

  • Chelsea v Man Utd
  • Crystal Palace v Fulham
  • Everton v Southampton
  • Leeds Utd v Aston Villa
  • Leicester City v Arsenal
  • Man City v West Ham
  • Newcastle Utd v Wolves
  • Sheffield Utd v Liverpool
  • Spurs v Burnley
  • West Brom v Brighton

Saturday, March 6, 2021

  • Aston Villa v Wolves
  • Brighton v Leicester City
  • Burnley v Arsenal
  • Chelsea v Everton
  • Liverpool v Fulham
  • Man City v Man Utd
  • Sheffield Utd v Southampton
  • Spurs v Crystal Palace
  • West Brom v Newcastle Utd
  • West Ham v Leeds Utd

Saturday, March 13, 2021

  • Arsenal v Spurs
  • Crystal Palace v West Brom
  • Everton v Burnley
  • Fulham v Man City
  • Leeds Utd v Chelsea
  • Leicester City v Sheffield Utd
  • Man Utd v West Ham
  • Newcastle Utd v Aston Villa
  • Southampton v Brighton
  • Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday, March 20, 2021

  • Brighton v Newcastle Utd
  • Burnley v Leicester City
  • Crystal Palace v Man Utd
  • Fulham v Leeds Utd
  • Liverpool v Chelsea
  • Man City v Wolves
  • Sheffield Utd v Aston Villa
  • Spurs v Southampton
  • West Brom v Everton
  • West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday, April 3, 2021

  • Arsenal v Liverpool
  • Aston Villa v Fulham
  • Chelsea v West Brom
  • Everton v Crystal Palace
  • Leeds Utd v Sheffield Utd
  • Leicester City v Man City
  • Man Utd v Brighton
  • Newcastle Utd v Spurs
  • Southampton v Burnley
  • Wolves v West Ham

Saturday, April 10, 2021

  • Brighton v Everton
  • Burnley v Newcastle Utd
  • Crystal Palace v Chelsea
  • Fulham v Wolves
  • Liverpool v Aston Villa
  • Man City v Leeds Utd
  • Sheffield Utd v Arsenal
  • Spurs v Man Utd
  • West Brom v Southampton
  • West Ham v Leicester City

Saturday, April 17, 2021

  • Arsenal v Fulham
  • Aston Villa v Man City
  • Chelsea v Brighton
  • Everton v Spurs
  • Leeds Utd v Liverpool
  • Leicester City v West Brom
  • Man Utd v Burnley
  • Newcastle Utd v West Ham
  • Southampton v Crystal Palace
  • Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday, April 24, 2021

  • Arsenal v Everton
  • Aston Villa v West Brom
  • Fulham v Spurs
  • Leeds Utd v Man Utd
  • Leicester City v Crystal Palace
  • Liverpool v Newcastle Utd
  • Man City v Southampton
  • Sheffield Utd v Brighton
  • West Ham v Chelsea
  • Wolves v Burnley

Saturday, May 1, 2021

  • Brighton v Leeds Utd
  • Burnley v West Ham
  • Chelsea v Fulham
  • Crystal Palace v Man City
  • Everton v Aston Villa
  • Man Utd v Liverpool
  • Newcastle Utd v Arsenal
  • Southampton v Leicester City
  • Spurs v Sheffield Utd
  • West Brom v Wolves

Saturday, May 8, 2021

  • Arsenal v West Brom
  • Aston Villa v Man Utd
  • Fulham v Burnley
  • Leeds Utd v Spurs
  • Leicester City v Newcastle Utd
  • Liverpool v Southampton
  • Man City v Chelsea
  • Sheffield Utd v Crystal Palace
  • West Ham v Everton
  • Wolves v Brighton

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

  • 19:45 Brighton v West Ham
  • 19:45 Burnley v Leeds Utd
  • 19:45 Everton v Sheffield Utd
  • 20:00 Man Utd v Leicester City
  • 20:00 West Brom v Liverpool

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

  • 19:45 Chelsea v Arsenal
  • 19:45 Newcastle Utd v Man City
  • 19:45 Southampton v Fulham
  • 19:45 Spurs v Wolves 
  • 20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Saturday, May 15, 2021

  • Brighton v Man City
  • Burnley v Liverpool
  • Chelsea v Leicester City
  • Crystal Palace v Arsenal
  • Everton v Wolves
  • Man Utd v Fulham
  • Newcastle Utd v Sheffield Utd
  • Southampton v Leeds Utd
  • Spurs v Aston Villa
  • West Brom v West Ham

Sunday, May 23, 2021

  • 16:00 Arsenal v Brighton
  • 16:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
  • 16:00 Fulham v Newcastle Utd
  • 16:00 Leeds Utd v West Brom
  • 16:00 Leicester City v Spurs
  • 16:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
  • 16:00 Man City v Everton
  • 16:00 Sheffield Utd v Burnley
  • 16:00 West Ham v Southampton
  • 16:00 Wolves v Man Utd

Don't forget, all of the details above are subject to change. For more information, visit: https://www.premierleague.com.