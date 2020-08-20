It wasn't to be for Sanna Duthie this week as dangerous weather put paid to her attempt to complete the Pembrokeshire Coast path in record time.
The 32-year-old set off from St Dogmaels at 10am yesterday morning despite inclement conditions, and remarkably defied the high winds and heavy rain to reach Porthclais in St Davids.
That meant more than 63 miles were already chalked off by the early hours of this morning (Thursday), but as the weather deteriorated, continuing proved nigh on impossible and she was forced to abandon her efforts.
She had been targeting a time of under 64 hours and 32 minutes - and all whilst raising money for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity.
And as well as showing gratitude for everyone who backed her, she's already vowed to try again.
"Thankyou to everyone that donated," she said this morning.
"It was all going so well until St David's Head and then came that wind.
"I will try again, when exactly I don't know at the moment. I've got to get my head in the right place but one thing I do know is I will be twice as determined.
"The support was amazing and thankyou everyone from the bottom of my heart."
The current record is held by Haverfordwest’s Richard Simpson, who completed the challenge in 2018.