A woman who sprayed a police officer with a fire extinguisher was given a prison sentence earlier this week.
Mignonette Goodchild, who gave her address in court as Hamilton Court, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to battery and assaulting an emergency worker.
When officers confronted her at aStrumble Head property on April 3, she sprayed them and another woman with a fire extinguisher.
In a video shown in court, the 42-year-old defendant can be seen getting taken to the floor by a male officer.
On August 18, Goodchild was handed a 16-week sentence.