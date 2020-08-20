PEMBROKESHIRE'S own brand of surf wear was launched earlier this month as Offshore Surf Wear opened at the Old Post Office, PenyCwm, near Newgale.
The shop is the brainchild of 19-year-old George Morgan and offers branded T shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, fleeces, jackets, hats bags, accessories and hand picked thrift items.
Former Tasker Milward student George is also an RNLI beach lifeguard and when not manning the shop can be found on duty on Newgale and Nolton Haven beaches.
George started the brand last year and named it Offshore as 'people get stoked when they hear it's offshore'. He based the brand on 'the ocean, good times and good people'.
The brand is trying to reduce single use plastic by selling organic cotton tote bags and reusable bottles.
George thanked everyone that had helped him make his dream a reality, including Allan Morgan Handyman Services, St.Brides Bay Print & Embroidery his family and friends 'including Finn Iles and all the boys that have supported me' and all his customers old and new.
For more information see Offshoresurfwear.co.uk.