A 76 year-old man is accused of attempting to arrange a child sex offence and incite a teenager to send him naked pictures of herself.
Christopher Anthony John Draper, of Parrog, Newport, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, August 17.
Draper faces charges of attempting to incite a 13 year-old girl to send naked pictures of herself to him on October 24 and 25, 2018, and two charges of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child on the same dates, by entering into a highly sexualised conversation.
He is also alleged to have attempted to arrange a child sex offence in London on October 30, 2018.
No pleas were entered and Draper was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea Crown Court on September 18.
