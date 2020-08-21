The Eat Out to Help Out government scheme has been used more than 35 million times in its first two weeks - according to the latest Treasury results.

The initiativeallows customers to eat out for half price throughout August.

But when does the 50 per cent off scheme end - and could the government or individual restaurants extend the deal into September?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Eat Out to Help Out?

Announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in July, Eat Out to Help Out aims to help boost the hospitality industry as coronavirus lockdown restrictions are relaxed.

Restaurants, pubs and cafes are offering 50 per cent off the bill, up to a maximum discount of £10 per head, throughout August.

For example, a meal that costs £20 will be reduced to £10, and a meal for a family of four that comes to £80 will instead cost £40.

The discount applies to all food and soft drinks when customers dine in at venues on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday - however it doesn’t include alcoholic drinks.

Where does the discount scheme apply?

Any hospitality business that serves meals is able to sign up to the scheme, including independently run eateries and high street chains.

The discount only applies to meals eaten out, so you will still have to pay full price for your takeaway, even if you order it from a restaurant.

Businesses have to register with the scheme before they are able to offer the discount and then claim back the money.

When does the discount end?

The discount runs until the end of August, with the last day being Monday, August 31, which is also a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Will the scheme be extended?

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme is not currently set to be extended past the end of August.

There have been calls in places such as Aberdeen for the scheme to be extended, as the town went into a local lockdown during the first week the discount was offered, forcing restaurants and pubs to cancel bookings.

However, the Treasury has rejected these calls.