Fishguard Sports AFC's mini food festival at Tregroes Park on Saturday, August 22, has been cancelled.

The socially distanced festival was due take place between 3pm and 8pm and would have featured St David's the Brew Box, Handlebar Barista-Brew Bar all the way from Cardiff with their amazing range of and cakes from Fishguard's Cupcake Kitchen.

There was also to be street food vendors in attendance including Torth y Tir - Loaf of the Land with delicious sourdough pizza.

The event was to feature craft beers, wines (as selected by local wine expert Ali Davies from Lush Wines, Goodwick), DIY cocktail kits, amazing coffee and some great street food.

Because of the inclement forecast for the weekend, the event has had to be cancelled.

"Sadly, due to the forecast weather and other circumstances beyond our control, we have taken the decision to cancel the event that was planned for Saturday," said a clun spokesman.

"Safety is paramount at all times, but especially during these strange times and this must come first.

"However, the Brew Box will still be making their Fishguard debut on site between 3pm and 8pm for craft beers, ciders, wines, cocktail kits etc.

"We apologise for any inconvenience, but promise we will hold a bigger and better version of what we had planned, next year when things are back to a bit of normality."