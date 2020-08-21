A disqualified driver, who ‘took a chance’ because his partner had been drinking, has avoided prison.

Max Hunter, of Milton Meadows, Milton, Tenby, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without third-party insurance when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 18.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, told the court Hunter, 26, was disqualified from driving following a drink-drive conviction in March.

He was spotted driving with his partner and her children in a VW Golf on Kensington Road, Neyland, on May 24.

He made a full admission to police when arrested, adding that he ‘took a chance’ and got behind the wheel because his partner had been drinking and was incapable of driving.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “He realises that he should not have been driving. There was very little on the road at the time as it was the middle of the pandemic.”

Mr Kelleher added: “It was a routine stop by the police, there is no question of him driving badly.”

The bench heard that Hunter, a grounds worker, was staying in Neyland at the time and had only driven a short distance to get food from a local shop.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and banned Hunter from driving for 18 months.

He was ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “This was a very silly thing to do. You have already been disqualified from driving, and custody was among the issues that we can consider.

“In the circumstances we are not going to sent you to prison today, but it was touch and go.”