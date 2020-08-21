FOOLHARDY men who jumped into stormy seas yesterday (Thursday) evening have been branded as 'idiots' and 'morons' for their behaviour.

Crowds watching the waves at high tide in Saundersfoot were horrified to see three men had gone into the rough water, with one of them entering with a back-flip from the promenade wall.

Within a short time, one of the swimmers was struggling in the water and shouting for a lifebelt.

Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Michelle Workman from Pembroke and Charlie Jones from Begelly, who were amongst the spectators, rushed to undo the lifebelt by the seafront railings.

With the help of a nearby man, they threw it into the sea and it was grasped by the struggling swimmer, who was pulled to safety.

"It was awful," said Michelle, 39. "Without the strength of the gentleman who helped, we would not have able to do it. If he hadn't been there to pull him over to the wall, we wouldn't have been able to pull him up and out to safety."

"It was a good team effort.

"It looked like there were four men together, three were jumping and another one was just there with them. "When the guy got out of the water, he just held his hands up and went 'yeah', there wasn't even a thank-you."

Charlie, 30, added: I shouted at him: "A thank you would have been nice.

"Everyone was screaming at them telling them how stupid they were, even my own children who are three, four and seven.

"That boy was going down and coming back up, minutes later and he would have been in a lot of trouble.

"It could have been so different, and witnessed by young children as well."

The rescuers have been praised on social media for their actions.

Said one post: "The outcome could have been so different if not for those wonderful ladies."



There has been strong criticism of the men who jumped into the water, with people branding them 'absolute idiots' and 'pathetic morons'.

Coastguards and police were called to the scene following a report of children on the slipway leading to the beach.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: "At 8.20pm last night, HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a concerned member of the public reporting a group of children on the slipway at Saundersfoot in windy conditions and with strong waves breaking over the slipway. The Coastguard Rescue Team from Tenby was sent together with Dyfed-Powys Police.



The children had left the scene when the emergency services arrived.

Safety advice from HM Coastguard is as follows: