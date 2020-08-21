THE buildings may be closed but one group of churches has found a new way to pray.

Churches and chapels around the county have had to manage their activities in different ways since the lockdown was announced in March.

Until recent weeks, all church buildings were closed and this had a huge impact on local congregations and communities.

The Landsker Pastorate, a group with churches in Crundale, Spittal, Tiers Cross, Wolfsdale, Keyston and Nolton Haven adapted quickly to the sudden announcement that church buildings had to close.

The minister, Reverend Martin Spain, said: “Our priority was to continue as a worshipping community and pray for the situation that had impacted on everyone’s life. We felt it important for our members to pray for their communities.”

To this end, the Pastorate established a telephone worship service with prayer sheets being posted or emailed to members and published online.

At 11am on Sundays, anyone can dial into the worship service where the minister leads.

Martin added: “As well as going through the prayers and hearing readings from the Bible, we are able to speak to each other and find out how everyone is getting on.

“It's not been easy for any of us and this has given some structure to the week and allowed us to be the church, even though it’s on the telephone”

The telephone worship is recorded and a podcast uploaded to the website later in the day and the Pastorate posts short items on social media each Sunday.

“One of our highlights has been a drive-in communion service,” said Martin. “In our tradition, we do use separate glasses and not a shared cup and we sourced individually sealed cups and bread and held our first-ever drive-in communion service last Sunday at Tiers Cross.”

With the easing of restrictions, the Pastorate is looking at ways to open some of its churches and ensure that anyone attending will be safe.

Martin added: “Like all churches in Pembrokeshire, indeed across the world, we have had to change and adapt.

“These are difficult times for all of us and churches are not immune to the same difficulties.

“Churches need the support of their communities to survive, so my appeal is for you to seek out the church near you and maybe see what you can do to help.

“Our buildings may be closed, but the church is still praying.”