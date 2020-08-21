EIGHTY years to the day, the consequences of one of the Second World War’s most devastating air attacks were remembered at Pembroke Dock.

On that summer’s day in 1940 three German Air Force Junkers Ju88s bombed the Admiralty oil tanks at Llanreath. The resulting fire destroyed nearly half of the 17 tanks and an estimated 33 million gallons of fuel oil were lost. Five Cardiff firemen died when a burning tank collapsed and many more fire fighters were injured. They came from 22 brigades all over west and south Wales and from five English towns and cities.

The Western Telegraph is highlighting the oil tanks fire in a special four-page feature in the current issue.

In contrast to the hot summer of 1940, the commemoration at the South Pembrokeshire Golf Club – on part of the site where the oil tanks stood – took place on the wet morning of Wednesday August 19.

Before the coronavirus crisis, there were plans for this significant wartime anniversary to be marked in several ways but the current situation meant that a much more modest event took place.

A short service was led by the Rev Liz Squires, of Pennar Community Church and a scripture reading was by Derek MacGarvie of St Patrick’s Church.

The five-man colour party of the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service paraded and the ambulance service and police were represented.

Wreaths were laid by the chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Dr Simon Hancock; the mayor of Pembroke Dock, Cllr George Manning; David John, fire brigade and John Parsons, South Pembs Golf Club.

John Evans, of the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, outlined the story of the air attack and its aftermath and the roll call of the five Cardiff firemen who lost their lives was read by Harry Webber of the fire service colour party.

Other poignant moments were the reading of the Firefighters’ Prayer by Dave Olyott and the playing of Last Post and Reveille by Cindy Hissy.

Honoured guests were Ted Owens and Michael Merriman. As a teenage messenger boy for the Pembroke Dock Fire Brigade, Ted Owens risked his own life to support the firefighters throughout the 18 days that the fire lasted and is the last survivor of those directly involved.

Mr Merriman is the grandson of Pembroke Dock fire chief Arthur Morris, one of the heroes of the desperate battle to contain and ultimately put out the fire.

During the service there was a minute’s silence in memory of firefighter Wyn Davies of Milford Haven whose funeral service was taking place at the same time.

Martin Cavaney, of the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, co-ordinated the commemoration and thanks were expressed to the golf club representatives for enabling the event to take place in the current circumstances.