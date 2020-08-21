CARE home visitors, a trial of outdoor events and the joining together of up to four households are the latest go-aheads in the easing of lockdown restrictions in Wales.

Indoor visits to care homes will be allowed from Saturday 29 August, subject to the strict controls set out in the guidance and conditions remaining favourable.

In an effort to begin a phased approach to the safe re-opening of the events industry, a limited number of small-scale outdoor performances are to be trialled.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has also confirmed that from tomorrow (Saturday August 22), extended households can expand to include up to four households in an exclusive, extended arrangement.

From the same day, weddings and funerals will be able to include a meal for up to 30 people, in suitably socially distant settings.

However, Mr Drakeford emphasised that the return of pupils to schools and colleges from September 1 is the top priority during this 21-day regulation cycle.

Recognising the importance of the Welsh events sector - one of the last left to re-open - he Welsh Government is allowing three small events to take place as a trial.

These are outdoor performances by Theatr Clwyd (with limits of up to 100 people and subject to strict risk assessments), a car rally at Anglesey and Welsh Triathlon's planned Return to Racing competition at Pembrey Country Park. This will be a closed venue without spectators.

Casinos will be allowed to reopen from Saturday August 29, provided they follow the guidance available to them.

Mr Drakeford said: “While coronavirus remains effectively suppressed in Wales and cases continue to fall, the situation in the rest of the UK and further afield is still problematic. Coronavirus has not gone away and so, as we move out of lockdown and look to the future, it is important we do this in a careful and cautious way.

“We appreciate how hard it has been for families not seeing their loved ones and the impact restrictions on visiting care homes is having on people’s emotional, mental and even physical health.

“In an effort to address this we have been working closely with partners and intend to allow indoor visits to care homes to recommence from Saturday August 29 subject to the strict controls set out in the guidance and conditions remaining favourable.

“In addition we will trial three small scale events, in partnership with the events organisers, local authorities and other stakeholders, to see if they can be carried out in a safe way, with a view to supporting the sector and making the most of the remaining summer months where we can spend time outdoors.

“We will also learn from pilots being conducted across the UK, in reopening professional sport and indoor theatre to supporters and audiences, so we base our decisions on the best possible evidence available. We will continue to talk with event organisers about the possible resumption of some other activities later in the autumn.

“But, for the time being, we need to learn from how we can safely hold outdoor events while maintaining social distancing.

“We will use the next three weeks to continue to engage with those remaining sectors of our economy that remain affected by coronavirus restrictions. I would like to thank the sector representatives for the way they continue to engage, coming out of lockdown will always be harder than going into it - but, together, we will do it in the safest possible way.”

From 1 September, schools and further education colleges will return from the summer break, and will teach pupils through a variety of ways, either in the classroom or remotely.

The First Minister added: “The return of pupils is the most significant important activity which will take place in Wales during the next 21 days and most of the headroom we have is being devoted to making this a success.

“It is critical that we get children back into schools in the safest possible way. All children in Wales have had the opportunity to ‘check in, catch up and prepare’ before the summer holidays, and we hope this will stand them in good stead for the changes they are due to encounter in the upcoming months.”