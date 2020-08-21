MILFORD Athletic Football Club bosses have called on members of the public to clear up after their dogs.

A number of bags and dog poo can be seen along the bottom edge of the football field, which is located behind the Sir Charles Whetham Pub on Pill Lane.

Officials have said it is a danger to footballers who use the field every weekend and that it has only got worse.

The team has two senior sides and junior sides from under 15s to under 9s who all use the pitches and up to four teams could be playing on any weekend.

The club has been in touch with Pembrokeshire County Council who have installed signs around the pitch but there is still a problem.

Club chairman Dai Davies said it has got worse since the lockdown was put in place.

Mr Davies said: “It is unfair on club officials who have to come down and clean up the dog mess. It is a real health and safety issue, especially with up to four teams playing on the pitches on a Saturday.

“A lot of work goes in to getting the pitches ready for the season and it is a shame when we find this on the pitch.

“All we are asking is that people clean up after their dogs when they’ve been on the fields.”

While it is are unsure when the new season will restart, clubs across Pembrokeshire are allowed to begin training once again after lockdown restrictions were eased.